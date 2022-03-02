The high school basketball postseason is set to continue Wednesday with the start of the boys 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
First-round action begins at 6 p.m. as 11th District winner Meade County (11-16) faces 10th District runner-up McLean County (19-10), followed by 9th District victor Owensboro (21-7) taking on 12th District runner-up Whitesville Trinity (16-15) at 7:45 p.m.
The opening round continues Thursday when 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (15-11) squares off against 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (17-12) at 6 p.m. Hancock County (14-16), second place in the 11th District, will play 12th District winner Grayson County (14-14) at 7:45 p.m.
The semifinals will be Saturday at 3 and 5 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
According to Owensboro coach Rod Drake, the tournament field is wide open.
“Anybody can win it,” he said. “... In order to survive, we’ll have to play 32 minutes.
“Like I tell the guys all the time, it’s going to take everyone in this locker room for us to get to where we want to go.”
While OHS will be facing Trinity, a team the Red Devils haven’t played since 2019, Owensboro Catholic will face a familiar foe in Muhlenberg County.
In their meeting earlier this season, the Aces came away with a 53-51 victory on Feb. 8. They also met in last year’s region title game, with Muhlenberg County earning a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16.
“If you don’t play well, there’s people that can beat you in this tournament,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said. “Owensboro’s a favorite, Muhlenberg’s a favorite, and we’re in that mix. Honestly, I think everybody coming over can beat you.”
According to Riley, though, success will only come by approaching each game as it comes.
“Just got to win the first game,” he said. “You win the first game, then try to survive the second game. We’ve done something right because we’ve won 12 region tournament games in the last six years. Got to find a way to advance.”
In the other regional tournament games, the only previous meeting this season was Hancock County’s 51-42 win over Grayson County on Feb. 18. McLean County and Meade County will play for the first time in 2021-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.