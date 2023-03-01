Muhlenberg County will get the chance to compete for its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, but when the Boys 3rd Region Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday, it will feature a field full of teams looking to earn their own trip to Rupp Arena.
The first round begins with Muhlenberg County (8-22) taking on Breckinridge County (11-17) at 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter, followed by Owensboro Catholic (26-5) facing Edmonson County (18-12) at 7:45 p.m.
“You got to go win each game,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said of the tournament mindset. “They don’t give any of these away. These are hard to get. It’s hard to win regional championships — I know a lot of great coaches that never won one. You just have to go take the game.”
Following a tumultuous regular season, Muhlenberg County enters after upsetting McLean County 65-60 in overtime in the 10th District first round and upending Ohio County 60-58 in the district title game. The Mustangs, led by 5-foot-11 junior guard Madox Jernigan (14 ppg), 6-4 sophomore forward Kanyon Johnson (13.2 ppg) and 6-3 senior forward Kadin Ray (12.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg), beat Breckinridge County 64-58 during the regular season.
Breck, the 11th District runner-up, is paced by 6-8 senior center Hunter Barr (15 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and 5-8 sophomore guard Mercer Rogers (12.4 ppg).
In the nightcap, the Aces are beginning a quest for their first regional title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Catholic, paced by 5-10 senior guard Brian Griffith (21.1 ppg), 5-11 senior guard Parker Gray (12.5 ppg), 6-foot sophomore guard Luke Beickman (9.7 ppg) and 6-1 junior wing Tutt Carrico (8.9 ppg, 7 rpg), previously beat the Wildcats 57-39 on Dec. 29 — but Riley knows how crucial each matchup in the postseason can be.
“They’re well-coached and very, very tough kids,” he said of the 12th District champion Wildcats. “Just scrappy, tough kids that are going to come in here and really fight us. We’re going to have to match their intensity. They play really, really hard, so we got to be able to do that.
“Survive and advance. You’re going to have to win games different ways, you’re not going to win them all the same way. So, we got to win each game and survive and get to the next game.”
Edmonson County is led by a trio of scorers in 6-2 senior forward Braxton Highbaugh (14.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 6-3 senior forward Braden Wall (13.2 ppg, 7 rpg) and 6-3 junior guard Will Alexander (10.3 ppg).
The bottom half of the bracket begins Thursday, highlighted by Owensboro (16-10) taking on Ohio County (23-8) at 7:45 p.m., following Hancock County (18-11) against Butler County (21-10) at 6 p.m.
Though the draw pits OHS and Ohio County — two of the top three teams in the region based on RPI — against one another, both teams are looking forward to the challenge.
“You’ve got to win three games no matter who it’s against,” Ohio County coach Paul Decker said. “You have to put it together and, hopefully, we can come out and play a little bit better than we did in the district tournament.
“It’s going to be tough. We just played them maybe a week and a half ago. We like to play everybody (in the regular season), just so we can see them.”
The Eagles, led by 6-5 junior wing Elijah Decker (17.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg), 6-2 senior guard Parker Culbertson (13.7 ppg) and 6-4 junior wing Carter Young (9.8 ppg), defeated Owensboro 65-57 on Feb. 14. Ohio County went 13-0 against regional opponents during the regular season.
After an up-and-down regular season, however, OHS coach Rod Drake believes his team is ready to put it all together with a fully healthy group.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “We’re playing some good basketball right now. Of course, they’re the No. 1 team in the region, so we’ll see. It’ll be a good game.”
The Red Devils are paced by 5-11 senior guard Kenyata Carbon (21.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg), 6-5 senior forward Ji Webb (11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 5-9 freshman guard Jonathan Moss (8.5 ppg) and 6-1 senior wing Talas Taylor (8.2 ppg).
Hancock County, the 11th District champion, enters Thursday as the winner in seven of its last eight games. The Hornets, who lost 6-3 senior standout Ryan Ogle to injury midway through the regular season, are powered by 6-4 senior forward Kaleb Keown (15.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg), 6-1 senior guard Devyn Powers (14.6 ppg), 6-foot senior guard Evan Ferry (10.5 ppg) and 6-1 senior forward Cole Dixon (8.8 ppg).
Butler County features the region’s top scorer in 5-9 sophomore guard Ty Price (30.9 ppg), along with 6-4 sophomore forward Lawson Rice (18.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg) and 5-7 sophomore guard Justin Castlen (9.8 ppg).
The 3rd Region Tournament semifinals are set for Saturday, with the championship game slated for Tuesday.
