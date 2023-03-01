OWESPTS-03-01-23 BOYS REGIONAL ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Jonathan Moss drives between Owensboro Catholic’s Jody Hobgood, left, and Brian Griffith during the 9th District Tournament championship game on Friday at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquire

Muhlenberg County will get the chance to compete for its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, but when the Boys 3rd Region Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday, it will feature a field full of teams looking to earn their own trip to Rupp Arena.

The first round begins with Muhlenberg County (8-22) taking on Breckinridge County (11-17) at 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter, followed by Owensboro Catholic (26-5) facing Edmonson County (18-12) at 7:45 p.m.

