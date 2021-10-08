The KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship will begin Friday morning at Bowling Green Country Club, with the second round wrapping up Saturday.
Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman and Daviess County’s Braden Whistle will tee off on No. 10 at 11:39 a.m.
DC’s Grant Broughton will tee off on No. 10 at 12:06 p.m., and McLean County’s Harrison Sallee will tee off on No. 10 at 11:30 a.m. Live scoring and results will be available at khsaa.org.
