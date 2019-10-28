Breckinridge County will try to defend 3rd Region crown

Rarely have either Owensboro Catholic or Apollo High School not been overwhelming favorites to win the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
This is one of those years as Breckinridge County is the defending regional champion, and that team has shown no signs of letting down with an experienced group. The Lady Tigers are 29-4.
They have some outside hitters that are on the talent level of teams in the Louisville area, according to coaches who've seen Breckinridge County play.
The Lady Tigers are not especially tall up front, but they are athletic and they have players across the front line who can hit and block the ball.
Tessa Allen, a 5-foot-6 senior, has 328 kills for Breckinridge County. Audrey Whitworth, a 5-4 sophomore, has 275 kills. Kendall Miller, a 5-4 senior, has 410 assists.
Breckinridge County is good at mixing up its attack.
"They are unpredictable, you never know if they're going to hit the first ball, the second ball," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said.
Catholic won the 9th District championship last week.
Apollo opens the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament going against Ohio County on Monday.
Apollo (24-12) will face Ohio County (17-10) at 6 p.m. at Hancock County High School. Breckinridge County will face Whitesville Trinity (13-15) at 7:30 p.m.
Apollo is 9th District runner up.
Owensboro Catholic (23-10) will face Meade County (16-16) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Muhlenberg County (17-13) and Grayson County (16-12) will play at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The championship match will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cassidy Towery has 318 kills for Catholic and Isabelle Wright has 264. Catholic is a team that can get on a roll hitting the ball. Three other players have at least 100 kills. Cecilia Clemens has 831 assists.
"We're hard to stop if we get on a roll," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. "Once they're on, they're on. We can try to outrun (Breckinridge County)."
Catholic lost at Breckinridge County 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 on September 19.
Apollo had a difficult time in the 9th District Tournament championship match against Catholic, falling 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Apollo coach Mary Howard wanted her team to regroup and get healthy for regional.
"We need to focus on coming out aggressive," Howard said. "The aggressive dog is going to win the fight in this region."
Whitley Chambers has 263 kills for Apollo. Brylee Rhodes has 162 kills and 123 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.