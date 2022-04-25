If you’re looking for some peace and quiet this spring, stay away from the Sportscenter.
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds, who sport a TBL-leading 12-2 record following their eighth straight victory Saturday night, have made the building their own in recent weeks with winning basketball and constant entertainment. And, more importantly, the gameday experience is a reflection of just how much the franchise has invested in Owensboro.
Before Friday night’s game, the team hosted a high school basketball all-star game with players from 3rd Region schools, including McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro, among others. Meade County girls basketball coach Dina Hackert led one side, while McLean County boys hoops coach Darren Lynam was on the other bench.
Corey Wilford, the former Thoroughbreds star and the team’s in-game emcee, provided running commentary as the game went on — hyping up players after big plays or teasing them when something didn’t go their way. It was a blast for all involved.
The Sutton Elementary choir then sang the national anthem, and the high schoolers were back on the court at halftime for a 3-point shooting contest.
It was all part of “School Spirit Night” for the Thoroughbreds, who even wore purple jerseys that paid tribute to Kentucky Wesleyan College winning the NCAA Division II national title in 1999. And all proceeds went to benefit Greater Owensboro schools.
The festivities continued Saturday night with “Disabilities Awareness Night” — one of five this season — with the Thoroughbreds wearing custom Puzzle Pieces-themed jerseys, and all proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit organization.
Each home game this season features a different theme and corresponding jerseys for the team to wear, and coupled with a game atmosphere that includes dance-offs, cheerleaders, halftime shows, timeout competitions and even a T-shirt cannon, the Thoroughbreds have found the right recipe for success.
“At the end of the day, my goal is to be able to build a team for the community,” said team market owner Chris Allison, who spends much of the games helping with entertainment, recognizing special people or organizations during timeouts and even remaining approachable to coaches, players, media and fans alike for just about anything.
“As long as people keep coming and people keep enjoying the game, we’ll keep doing this.”
The players have also responded. They talk with fans after the game to sign autographs or take pictures, and even opposing players can’t help but enjoy the gameday atmosphere.
After all, when there’s a mass of children hitting the Griddy on the court during halftime, you either have fun or get out of the way.
According to several Thoroughbreds, there’s no other place in the TBL like the Sportscenter.
“At the end of the day, they don’t want to disappoint the community,” Allison added. “They love winning, they love being a part of a championship team, but at the same time, you see how these people flock to them after the games. They want the signatures, they want to talk to them, they want the pictures, and that’s the thing that they are starting to see, is it’s about more than winning a basketball game. It’s about building a community.”
Wilford, meanwhile, enjoys the ride as the Thoroughbreds’ entertainment conductor.
“Of course, having a basketball game is fun,” he said, “but I feel like a lot of the excitement comes from the stuff outside the game, as far as the media timeouts, getting the kids on the court, recognizing certain people, getting the crowd involved and making them feel like they’re a part of it.
“I want this to be the toughest place to play in the TBL. When teams come here, I want them to know it’s a tough crowd to play against and a tough team as well.”
The crowds come when they know you’re invested in them, and having a winning team certainly doesn’t hurt.
Luckily for the Thoroughbreds, they’ve done both — and it’s made for an exciting spring of basketball.
