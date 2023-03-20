As men’s collegiate volleyball continues to grow in popularity, Brescia University is getting in on the action.
Set to take the court beginning in Spring 2024, the Bearcats will feature the only men’s volleyball program in the region — adding to the record 67 NAIA programs that competed in the sport in 2022-23.
According to BU athletic director Mark Perdue, taking advantage of the ever-growing trend will provide new opportunities for the area’s student-athletes.
“Men’s volleyball is a fast-growing sport nationally,” he said, “and we at Brescia want to give athletes in western Kentucky and southern Indiana a choice locally to participate collegiately.”
In 2023, more than 275 programs competed in men’s volleyball across all college divisions, and since 2021, NAIA has experienced a 31.4% increase in new programs joining the fold.
Former Brescia women’s volleyball coach and Owensboro native Jerry Forbes has been tabbed to lead the new program, and he’ll also assume duties as Brescia’s head esports coach.
“I am humbled to be tasked with starting a new athletics program for the university,” Forbes said. “I am excited for the future and to give an opportunity for men to compete in volleyball locally.”
During his previous tenure at BU from 2012-18, which also included roles as the esports operations director and sports information director, Forbes guided the women’s volleyball team to its first-ever NAIA National Championship Tournament in 2018. In his last two seasons, Brescia went 46-32 before Forbes took the same position at Lindsey Wilson, where he went 93-31 with three conference championships. He resigned in November 2022.
“It is great to have Jerry back on staff at Brescia,” Perdue said. “His recruiting and coaching experience will definitely be assets for the esports and a new men’s volleyball program.”
Though Brescia’s varsity sports compete in the River States Conference, the Bearcats’ men’s volleyball team is set to join the Mid-South Conference alongside other programs like Campbellsville, Georgetown and Midway.
In his previous role with the Bearcats’ esports team, Forbes brought in 40 student-athletes in only two years as part of another burgeoning program.
