As men’s collegiate volleyball continues to grow in popularity, Brescia University is getting in on the action.

Set to take the court beginning in Spring 2024, the Bearcats will feature the only men’s volleyball program in the region — adding to the record 67 NAIA programs that competed in the sport in 2022-23.

