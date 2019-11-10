Brescia beat Asbury 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference soccer tournament.
Sophomore Nikola Kulpinski scored for the Bearcats in the first half and their defense held on the rest of the way Saturday night at Daviess County High School's Reid Stadium.
Brescia will advance to the RSC semifinals top-ranked West Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Brescia is 7-10. WV Tech is 16-0-1.
GIRLSHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Princeton High School beat South Spencer's girls 59-47 in a season opening game in Indiana.
Briley Burns had 12 points to lead South Spencer. Trinity Britton scored 10 points for South Spencer.
