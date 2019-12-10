The starting segment of games hasn't been easy for Brescia University this men's basketball season. The Bearcats had lost nine straight before getting their second win of the season against Asbury on Dec. 10.
They are trying to turn a corner, and picked up their second victory in three games with a 95-83 win over Fisk on Monday at the Moore Center. Brescia moved to 3-8 on the season.
"We talked about two specific things we needed to do to beat Fisk," Brescia coach Brian Skortz said. "Number one was contain the dribble drive. At times we did that and other times we gave up too many easy layups. Number two was rebound the basketball. That, we did very well."
Brescia won the glass battle, 41-30, with Kayode Daboiku collecting nine rebounds, Jalen Rose getting eight rebounds and Ricky Shuford pulling down another eight rebounds.
"I was pleased with what we did boxing out and rebounding the basketball," Skortz said.
Shuford came to Brescia as a highly regarded 6-foot-4 transfer.
"We took him out of the starting lineup and he responded well with 22 points, eight rebounds," Skortz said. "With his athletic ability, he can just jump over people."
Shuford was strong in the opening minutes of the second half, when the Bearcats took a 39-37 lead and built it into a 57-47 advantage. Shuford was 7-of-12 from the floor and made all seven of his free throws.
The top scorer for Brescia was Daboiku with 28 points, including 20 in the second half.
"K got some touches in the second half, he's been on a roll lately," Skortz said. "When he can fight for position and get in there, those are good things for us offensively. With our spot shooters, that allows us to build off that."
One of those spot shooters was Damontae Barnhill, who finished with 20 points, hitting 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 free throws. Barnhill had eight turnovers and Brescia had 20 as a team. Barnhill is a natural shooting guard who has been at the point while Brescia waits for Justin Myers to become eligible.
Brescia has just finished finals, and Myers, Hayden Shelton and Tishaun Cooper should be playing in games soon as all will be eligible after transferring from other schools.
Shelton and Cooper will help add scoring depth. Myers will become the starter at point guard and Barnhill can move back to shooting guard.
Something that Brescia did well against Fisk that it hadn't been doing during the losing streak was improve execution on both ends of the floor.
"We got K some touches underneath, we finished off stops defensively," Skortz said. "When we finish off stops, we're a different team. When we're not taking the ball out of the net we can get out, run, use our athletic ability, spread the floor. When we get to the halfcourt it's tough for teams to guard us because we can go inside, then work inside out.
"We're scoring, but we have to defend."
Fisk shot 53% in the second half and 49% for the game (33-of-67). Addison Miller led four Fisk players scoring in double figures with 20 points. Brandon Odell scored 15 points, AJ Hassell 14 points, and Marcus Moultrie had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Brescia made 32-of-63 from the floor for 50.8%. Brescia was 7-of-21 from 3-point range and 24-of-34 from the free-throw line.
Brescia will host Midway on Saturday and Oakland City on Dec. 17. Brescia will travel to IU Southeast on Ded. 19 before taking three weeks off for Christmas.
"With classes done, maybe some of these games will catapult us a little bit," Skortz said. Brescia is finished with finals for the fall semester. "We're having spurts where we're getting better. A win is a win, we'll take it."
FISK (83) -- Miller 20, Odell 15, Hassell 14, Moultrie 12, Goodbridge 8, Payne 6, Dukes 6, Thomas 2.
BRESCIA (95) -- Daboiku 28, Shuford 22, Barnhill 20, Rose 6, Cunningham 6, Bivens-Crowder 3, Means 3, Murray 2, Beckham 2, Peralta-Werns 2, Stewart 1.
