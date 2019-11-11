Bearcats on road for 4 of first 5 games
Brian Skortz usually loads up the front of the schedule for Brescia University's men's basketball team.
The Brescia men's coach and athletics director knows the Bearcats will be tested and probably take some losses, but the benefits will hopefully come down the road.
"We're 1-4. We have had a pretty strong schedule to start the year, and four of those five have been on the road," Skortz said. "We're learning a little more about ourselves. We're playing some pretty good competition. Our focus is to be prepared for our conference schedule and getting a national tournament bid."
Brescia got back to campus late Wednesday night after an 85-60 loss at Lindsey Wilson. It's hard to fault Brescia's dedication early in the season -- the team was back at the Moore Center for a 6 a.m. practice Thursday.
"After getting in late, we got after it on the defensive side, spent some time watching film," Skortz said. "Defensively we're trying to get better on the ball, with help-side defense, closing gaps.
"Against Lindsey it was a 5-point game with 12 minutes left, then we got into a funk offensively, but also gave up some quick buckets. Those are some chemistry things."
Ricky Shuford is one of four Bearcats averaging in double figures. The 6-4 junior transfer from Northern Vermont-Lyndon is scoring 12.2 points a game and is hitting 55% from the field.
"He has been a bright spot," Skortz said. "He's got a 40-inch vertical and benches 310. He's a strong young man. He is starting to understand the system. He's a guy who can give us 16 or 17 points a night."
Tristen Murray, a junior guard from Warren Central, is next with 11.4 points a game. Murray is a 3-point threat who is still trying to find the range this season.
Kayode Daboiku is a 6-5 senior who was considered Brescia's top player when the season began.
Daboiku was an honorable mention NAIA All-American last season, first team All-River States Conference and team captain. He passed for 103 assists last season and is second on the with 15 this season. He will be a candidate for River States Conference Player of the Year.
Daboiku, from Cincinnati, has been a force on the glass with 8.6 rebounds a game to go with 11.2 points a game.
"Daboiku studies a lot of film, he's in the weight room," Skortz said. "He's our only senior and he's our foundation piece. He's had a couple of double-doubles; we need to get him some more touches. He hasn't got in a rhythm yet, but we've got to continue to attack with him."
Jalen Rose is a 6-6 sophomore guard, also from Cincinnati, has scored 10.8 points a game.
Outside shooting has been a problem for Brescia early in the season. It graduated several good outside scorers, so Brescia is trying to figure out where some of that scoring will come from now.
Skortz will be looking for improvement from Murray and Noah Cunningham, another good distance threat.
Brescia will gain Justin Myers, Tishaun Cooper and Hayden Shelton at the end of the fall semester. Shelton was a standout for Apollo High School.
"Those three will make a huge difference for us," Skortz said. "Hayden has really grown up, he's starting to feel comfortable, he can really shoot the ball. We're pretty excited he's back home."
