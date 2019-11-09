The Brescia University men's soccer team, which finished fourth in the River States Conference this season, will host Asbury in an RSC Tournament quarterfinal match Saturday at Daviess County High School's Reid Stadium.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
The Bearcats (6-10, 5-4 in RSC) enter the postseason as winners in four of their last five games -- the lone loss coming in a 4-0 defeat to Point Park on Nov. 2.
Asbury (6-12, 3-6) previously dropped a 2-0 game to Brescia on Oct. 26 but enters following a 1-0 season-capping bictory against Ohio Christian.
It'll be the first time the Bearcats have hosted an RSC postseason contest since joining the league.
"The guys have worked extremely hard to get to this point of the season," Brescia coach Cameron Williams said. "In the beginning, it wasn't looking so promising. We were able to get some solid wins down the stretch, and I think we built some much-needed confidence."
Admission to Saturday's game will be $6 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALLKENTUCKY WESLEYAN 97, ROCKHURST 49
Kaylee Clifford scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and the Panthers shot a blistering 58% from the field to claim a 97-49 win over Rockhurst at the Pops Duncan Classic in Nashville, Tennessee.
KWC (1-0) built its advantage to 55-20 at halftime, aided by holding Rockhurst (0-1) to just eight points in the second quarter.
Wesleyan also knocked down 17-of-27 shots from 3-point range for 62.9%.
Lily Grimes added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Panthers, who also got 10 points from Cali Nolot. Keelie Lamb chipped in nine points and five assists.
KWC plays again Saturday against Missouri S&T in the Pops Duncan Classic, set for a 1:45 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.