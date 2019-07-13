Brescia University making strides with athletic programs

Brescia University has made a strong effort over the last few years to build its athletic programs.
It has been very successful is adding numbers of both new sports and participants. Brescia plays at the NAIA level in the River States Conference
"This upcoming year we will be sitting at 342 to 362 student-athletes. When I started, it was about 174," said Brian Skortz, who arrived at Brescia seven years ago as the athletic director and has also been its men's basketball coach the last four seasons. "It feels like I just got here."
Brescia has teams in men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball, men's and women's track and field and cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, competitive cheerleading and dance.
The addition of cheer and dance, esports, five jayvee teams across the athletics department, and arranging for use of a local track and field facility, were especially noted by Skortz.
"We had track and we enhanced our commitment to track," Skortz said. Brescia is working with Apollo High School to use its new track, which will be part of the football facility being built at Apollo.
"We're telling our track athletes we have a home," Skortz said. "Before, we tried to find any spot we could to train."
Kamuf Park has been the home for outdoor sports such as baseball, softball, soccer and some track and field, and has been in use for more than a decade.
Brescia's athletics footprint was enhanced significantly with the opening of the Moore Center in September 2017. Previously known as the Campus Center, which was originally built in 1988, the Moore Center was a renovation project of that building and part of a two-phase building project that will likely cost more than $14 million by the time it's finished.
"When you look at the development of that facility, we were trying to figure out different ways multi-purpose facilities meet the needs of other sports," Skortz said.
The gym was expanded to hold 750 fans and has two full-size practice courts along with the primary playing floor. A curtain can be lowered mid-court to allow, for example, volleyball and basketball to practice at the same time.
A new video board was added in one end zone at the start of last basketball season.
There is an expanded walking track on the second floor, along with a weight room and a cardio fitness area.
"The bleacher system rolls out, we have our fans right there on the court. It creates a fun, loud environment, and you get that collegiate feel, the gym is gorgeous," Skortz said. "We have a beautiful weight room, we outgrew it in a year because of the amount of student-athletes we have now."
There are numerous banners going up in the gym noting Brescia's athletic successes. One hallway leading to the gym has an athletic Hall of Fame and numerous pictures through the years of Brescia athletics programs.
Brescia is looking at adding archery and bowling teams.
"We are growing as an institution, and athletics is growing right along with the school," Skortz said.
This has all been part of the plan that Skortz and Brescia president Father Larry Hostetter talked about when Skortz arrived at the school, which had six athletic directors in an eight-year span.
"One of the first things Father Larry asked me was what we need to improve on," Skortz said.
Infrastructure was high on that list. Getting athletics and academics in line also were up on the to-do list. The athletic department, for the first time, had better than a 3.0 GPA across the board, according to Skortz. An academic coach and study center have been a focus.
"I can't do this alone," Skortz said. "You've got to get buy-in from coaches, students. Kids we recruit can look at the facilities, look at the staff and it's starting to make a difference. We want to be more competitive in our league and on the national level, but you have to have the infrastructure. We're doing things to enhance the experience here."
Volleyball qualified last year for the first time for the national NAIA tournament in a play-in round game. Men's basketball got some national recognition last year. Men's golf has been to the national tournament.
"My goal was to change the perception and get programs going where they're starting to compete," Skortz said. "When we're out there talking to ADs, coaches, the most rewarding thing has been when you talk to people, they're noticing what you're doing up here."
