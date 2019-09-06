Brescia volleyball trying to build on strong start

After a flurry of matches on the road to start the season, Brescia University's volleyball team is looking forward to its first stretch of home matches at the Moore Center on Saturday.
Brescia will host a tri-match, the Bearcat Challenge, and try to build on a 7-2 record. The Bearcats' 7-1 mark to open the season tied for best in program history with the 2005 team.
Brescia will face St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Midway University, starting at 10 a.m. The team's match against Midway also serves as the first River States Conference matchup of the season.
"To be at home, those are crowds you're accustomed to, the facility you're accustomed to," said John Schmidt III, in his first year as Brescia's head coach. Schmidt thinks a home crowd should bring energy to the gym for both matches.
The Bearcats' second-place finish in the RSC tournament earned the team an appearance in the NAIA national championship last season for the first time in school history -- an accomplishment that the team hopes to repeat.
Brescia has started well down that path. Schmidt was hired in late spring after Jerry Forbes resigned to become head coach at Lindsey Wilson College. Schmidt was an assistant coach the last five years at Belmont, an NCAA Division I program in Nashville, Tennessee.
"They bought in, we had a lot of changes in the beginning," Schmidt said. "The difference is, the small steps they have shown, every day they add more to their offense and defense, which has created a quicker start. Offensively I'm trying to teach them more dynamic, explosive offense, a lot of movement, keep people off balance on the other side. Defensively they've been solid from very beginning. Always tell them we've got to take pride in controlling the ball first.
"From the very first set to Georgetown, there have been changes. Georgetown we went back to our fundamental game. When we play big teams, we go back to our comfort zone, but the changes have been slowly implemented. It's pretty cool to see what we're doing."
The Bearcats were in two weekend tournaments to start the year, then they fell in a road trip to Georgetown College last Thursday 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.
Middle blocker Tonya Tivitt, a senior from Breckinridge County, had a good hitting performance in that match.
"The team offense is still growing and taking it one step at a time to grasp the new concept we are developing," Schmidt said. "When a new coach steps in and only has a few weeks to establish new ideas there will be moments that won't look pretty. It takes some time for the connections to happen."
Outside hitter Natalie Jones, a senior from Owensboro Catholic, has been a strong offensive player. Sophomores Hannah Yonts, from South Warren, and Melissa Bell, from Santa Claus, Indiana, and Shelby Hardison from Logan County, have also been good hitters for Brescia.
Libero Kristin Logsdon, a junior from Henderson County, and setter Brittney Just, a sophomore from Louisville Butler, have put up good numbers.
Brescia volleyball closed out a 3-0 weekend recently at the Mid-South Crossover in Bowling Green with a convincing victory over nemesis Bethel University (Tenn.) 25-22, 25-17, 25-16. Last year, Bethel swept the Bearcats in three.
Yonts led the team with 15 kills on 27 attempts for a .481 hitting percentage. It was her best showing of the season.
Jones complimented Yonts' performance by adding 12 kills. Just dished out 43 assists in one of her best outings of the season.
After Saturday, Brescia will then host seven of its next eight matches heading into early October.
