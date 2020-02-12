Hailey Kendall scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Brescia University women’s basketball team to a 76-74 River States Conference win over Midway on Monday night in Midway.
Hallie Fisher (eight rebounds) and Cassidy Moss added 13 points apiece for the Lady Bearcats (9-19, 5-9 in RSC), who also got 12 points from Princess Holloway. Brescia shot 47.3% from the field, 4-of-11 from 3-point range (36.4%) and 20-of-23 at the free-throw line (87%).
Leisa Butler scored a game-high 28 points for Midway (19-6, 8-5), which entered as the top team in the River States Conference West division. Kindall Talley and Jill Enix posted 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Eagles shot 37.7% from the floor, 5-of-20 from distance (25%) and 17-of-23 on foul shots (73.9%).
Brescia returns to action Thursday against IU Southeast at the Moore Center.
MEN MIDWAY 99, BRESCIA 79
Ricky Shuford scored 19 points as the Bearcats fell at Midway.
Former Apollo High School standout Hayden Shelton finished with 16 points for Brescia (9-17, 4-10 in RSC), which also got 12 points and six rebounds from Kayode Daboiku. The Bearcats shot 42% from the field, 6-of-19 from 3 (31.6%) and 15-of-23 on free throws (65.2%).
Krizell Mitchell scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures for Midway (14-12, 6-7). Other top contributors were Kwon Evans (16 points, 10 rebounds), Luke Thorburg (15 points, nine rebounds), Donnie Miller (13 points) and Kaleb Britt (11 points). The Eagles shot 47.1% from the floor, 8-of-17 from deep (47.1%) and 15-of-20 on foul shots (75%).
Brescia plays again Thursday against IU Southeast at the Moore Center.
