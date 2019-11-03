Princess Holloway scored 11 points, and Cassidy Moss and Alicia Salazar scored 10 points apiece as the Brescia University women's basketball team fell 90-77 to Campbellsville in the Bethel University Commerce Tournament on Saturday in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Lexy Lake scored a game-best 21 points to lead Campbellsville, which shot 50% from the field and 13-of-25 from 3-point range (52%). Madison Faulkner added 15 points, with Savannah Gregory and Caitlin Hall chipping in 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Bearcats (0-4), meanwhile, shot 60% from the floor, including 5-of-12 from distance (41.7%). The Lady Bearcats claimed a 35-29 rebounding advantage but were hindered by 32 turnovers.
Campbellsville, which recorded 26 steals as a team, led just 44-43 at halftime before reeling off a 35-17 third quarter to pull away.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
BETHEL 68, BRESCIA 54
Moss led the Lady Bearcats with 12 points and eight rebounds in their loss at the Bethel University Commerce Tournament in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Moss was the lone double-digit scorer for Brescia, which made 31.7% of its shots from the floor and 10-of-26 from long range (38.5%).
Ge'Naisha paced Bethel with 14 points off the bench, Tyasia Willis scored 12 points, and Mickey Head chipped in 10.
Bethel shot 40.6% from the field and made 5-of-24 3-pointers (20.8%) but claimed a 44-38 rebounding edge and 24-18 turnover advantage.
