The Brescia women's basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Nov. 4 on the road against Kentucky Christian University, 79-65.
The game was back and forth, and Brescia didn't grab control until the fourth quarter.
Brescia benefited from having four of its starting five scoring in double digits.
The Lady Bearcats were 1-4 heading into last weekend.
Cassidy Moss leads the team in scoring with 11.3 points a game. The junior from Crittenden County has made 53% from the field, and she has hit 6-of-12 from 3-point range.
Hallie Fisher, a sophomore from Mount Vernon (Indiana), has worked off the bench for 8.5 points a game. Hailey Kendall, a junior out of Shawnee Community College, has scored eight points a game.
Fisher led the way with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds. Moss pitched in 14 points, Riley Collins, a sophomore from Breckinridge County, had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Hailey Kendall had 10 points. Moss led the team in assists with four, while starter Loreal Cheaney, a sophomore from Russellville, was second with three.
The Bearcats were able to get points from the bench as well, with Alicia Salazar and Princess Holloway scoring eight and seven points, respectively.
The next day following its win over KCU, Brescia played an exhibition against NCAA Division 1 opponent University of Evansville at the Ford Center.
The Bearcats only trailed by two points in each of the first two quarters, and Evansville led 32-28 at halftime.
The Purple Aces were able to find their footing in the second half and began to pull away from Brescia. Evansville ended up with a 77-61 win.
Moss scored 17 points, Fisher had a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and Cheaney added 10 points.
Those two games were the latest building blocks for the team, coached by Mike Gray.
"Our offense is still a work in progress, we don't have the shooters that we did," Gray said. "If they trust system a little, the more they can score, they have options."
Brescia is trying to rely on guarding better all around.
"For us it's more our defensive side of the ball," Gray said. "We try to be morre defensive minded. Defensively we got through playing at UE, the kids did great. We came off a tough turnaround, they only got five or six hours of sleep (after Kentucky Christian), then we come back and play a D1 school. We put together a game plan, and they followeed it to the best of their ability. We couldn't ask for anything better against UE. Our attitude was we know this is an exhibition, but lets go out and shock the world."
Moss is a junior from Crittenden County. Fisher is a junior from Mount Vernon (Indiana).
"Cassidy has always been a hard worker," Gray said. "Fisher puts up a lot of shots, but we're still looking for that third scorer. We don't have a true point guard right now. Riley has been playing there and she's getting better. She's putting us in right places on the floor."
Claire Johnson, a freshman from Daviess County; Madelyn Lyon, a freshman from Owensboro Catholic; and Alaira Drake, a freshman from Muhlenberg County, are also on the Brescia women's roster from area schools.
