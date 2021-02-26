Cassidy Moss scored 22 points to lead the Brescia University women’s basketball team to a 68-62 victory over IU Southeast in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference tournament Wednesday night at the Moore Center.
Hailey Kendall added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats (2-16), who will advance to take on Rio Grande in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The Grenadiers (5-6) were led by Lauren Lambdin’s 25 points in the loss.
Brescia had a first-round bye before facing IU Southeast in the RSC quarterfinals.
