Cody Bridges went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double to lead the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team to an 8-2 win over Florida Tech on Monday in Melbourne, Florida.
Reece Puckett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Panthers (3-5), who also got a pair of hits from Brayden Sisson and Lane Kinnemore.
Alex Franzen earned the pitching win for the Panthers after giving up two earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 62/3 innings.
Dylan Owens went 3-for-5 for Florida Tech (5-13), and Alec Eldridge drove in two runs.
Both teams play again Tuesday, as Wesleyan continues its 20-game road trip to start the season.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 002-300-003 — 8-12-1
FLORIDA TECH 000-200-000 — 2-9-0
WP-Franzen. LP-Murray. 2B-Bridges, Wilcoxson (KWC), Garcia (FT).
