The University of Louisville football team signed 18 players, including six transfers, on Wednesday during national signing day.
First-year head coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired Dec. 8, inked 12 high school student-athletes, with seven of them joining the Cards in January. Six of the players signed Wednesday were Power 5 transfers in wide receivers Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati), defensive linemen Stephen Herron (Stanford), Rodney McGraw (Penn State) and defensive backs Devin Neal (Baylor) and Myles Slusher (Arkansas).
Thompson played three seasons at Cincinnati, catching 47 passes for 659 yards and one touchdown. He caught 27 passes for 393 yards last season with the Bearcats, while Calloway contributed three years at Tennessee.
The Cardinals added some depth on the defensive line with the additions of Herron from Stanford and McGraw from Penn State. Neal joins the Louisville squad after coming from Baylor. Herron played four seasons at Stanford, concluding the 2022 season with 37 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Slusher appeared in six games for the Razorbacks, tallying 28 tackles.
According to 247Sports, the Cardinals signed five four-star prospects in offensive lineman Madden Sanker out of Douglasville, Georgia — the highest ranked offensive lineman in school history — along with quarterback Pierce Clarkson and cornerback Aaron Williams from St. John Bosco, linebacker Stanquan Clark from Miami and defensive end Adonijah Green from Ellenwood, Georgia.
The Cardinals finished the 2022 season at 8-5 after a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Louisville is slated to return 15 student-athletes, who started in the bowl game.
