The University of Louisville football team signed 18 players, including six transfers, on Wednesday during national signing day.

First-year head coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired Dec. 8, inked 12 high school student-athletes, with seven of them joining the Cards in January. Six of the players signed Wednesday were Power 5 transfers in wide receivers Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati), defensive linemen Stephen Herron (Stanford), Rodney McGraw (Penn State) and defensive backs Devin Neal (Baylor) and Myles Slusher (Arkansas).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.