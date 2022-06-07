Kentucky men’s basketball transfer Keion Brooks Jr. has committed to Washington, the former Wildcat announced Monday on Instagram.
The 6-foot-7 wing withdrew his name from the NBA draft selection pool but kept his name in the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 33 games as a junior. He shot 49.1% from the floor, 23.3% from 3-point distance and 78.3% at the free-throw line.
Brooks scored in double figures 17 times this past season, including a career-best 27 points in UK’s 80-62 win over eventual 2022 NCAA champion Kansas.
The Indiana native also received interest from Arizona, Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA but chose to follow in the footsteps of former UK player Quade Green, who transferred to the Huskies in 2019.
Brooks will have two years of eligibility remaining with Washington, which went 17-15 this past season and last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2018-19.
