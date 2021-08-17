Grant Broughton fired a match-low 37 to help Daviess County capture a boys’ high school golf victory Monday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Other scorers for DC (158) included Braden Whistle (40), Gabe Vincent (40) and Dawson Lamb (41).
Owensboro Catholic (179) placed second behind contributions from Houston Danzer (41), Noah Johnson (43), J.T. Payne (44) and Hayden Crabtree (51).
Owensboro (184) was third with production from Will Hume (40), Will Rickard (40), Walker Gaddis (52) and Noah Newton (52).
Fourth-place Apollo (191) was paced by Trevor Cecil (43), Aiden Watson (47), Ethan Clements (48) and Mason Julian (53).
McLean County (192) got scoring from HB Whitaker (41), Harrison Sallee (47), Saulyer Logsdon (51) and Jack Evans (53).
BOYS’ SOCCER MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5, LYON COUNTY 0
Dylan Niemi scored two goals and dished an assist to help the Mustangs win in Eddyville.
Mason Lile added a goal and an assist for Muhlenberg County (2-1), which also got goals from Ruben Garcia and Ty Hardison.
Ryan Jones also had an assist for the Mustangs, and goalkeeper Oak Shain recorded seven saves in the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.