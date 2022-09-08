Daviess County’s Grant Broughton fired a 34 on the back nine at Owensboro Country Club on Wednesday, giving him a two-day 73 and a first-place finish at the 2022 City-County Championship.
Broughton also powered the Panthers to a team-score 323, giving DC the team victory and its first tournament win of the season.
According to Broughton, it was a bounce-back effort from an inconsistent outing Tuesday.
“Me personally, I played really rough yesterday,” he said. “I was not happy with how I played at all. I was able to turn it around today and I was trusting myself a bit more.
“As a team, I think we played pretty smooth. None of us played too terrible. We were all pretty happy with how we played as a team.”
Other scorers for DC were Dawson Lamb (82), Grayson Powers (82) and Logan Mewes (86) — a finish that coach Lars King hopes creates momentum for his squad down the final stretch of the regular season.
“As a team, I think it’s a positive going forward, 323 is one of our better scores of the season as a whole so that’s another positive going forward into regional time,” King said. “The ultimate goal is to win regional or at least get top two and get to the next step, which is back out here, and so I hope that this gives us a propeller going forward, especially for Grant and the other guys to just have confidence.”
Owensboro finished second with a 344, led by Will Hume’s third-place 80. Other scorers for the Red Devils were Will Rickard (85), Brady Benjamin (89) and Cole Crews (90).
Owensboro Catholic, led by Houston Danzer’s second-place 79, earned third (347) with additional production from Noah Johnson (88), JT Payne (88) and Hayden Crabtree (92).
Whitesville Trinity was fifth (423) behind scores from Landon Huff (83), Gavin Howard (98), Isaac Reed (111) and Finn Williams (131).
On the girls side, Owensboro Catholic took home the City-County trophy with a 390, getting scores from Lanie Ann Osborne (95), Hannah Robbins (97), RC Porter (98) and Conleigh Osborne (100).
“They’ve been working hard, and it’s finally starting to pay off,” said OCHS coach Stacey Johnson. “They really did play well yesterday and struggled a little more today but they still pulled it out.
“This is big. Seeing that their hard work does pay off in the end, if they keep grinding it out and keep their mental heads together, then they come out with a win.”
DC’s Claire Reynolds shot an 82 to claim individual medalist honors, with other Lady Panthers scorers including Baylie Billingsley (92), Annalee Yager (94) and Leah Coppick (155).
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons shot a 91, while Owensboro’s Ellie Watson (116) and Ryann Kasey (146) also competed.
