Golf tourney begins Tuesday in Bowling Green
Daviess County’s Grant Broughton built up a bevy of momentum down the stretch of the high school golf season, and Panthers coach Lars King is hoping it translates to a strong performance this week at the KHSAA State Final Round at Bowling Green Country Club.
“I think if he plays the game that he’s played early in the year and here recently, I think he has a really good shot to contend,” King said of Broughton, who tees off Tuesday at 8:40 a.m. “He played the course well last year for the state tournament, and that’s always a good thing. That allows you to have some confidence going into the tournament.”
As a freshman last year, Broughton shot a 4-over-par 71-77—148 to finish in a tie for ninth.
The DC standout reached this year’s State Final Round — the first time the format has been used — after finishing with a second-place 71 at the 2nd Region Tournament at Madisonville Country Club. He then fired a 5-over 77 at the State First Round event in swirling winds last week at Owensboro Country Club and moved on as an individual.
Even after a triple bogey on No. 12 wiped out his three-birdies-in-four-holes start, Broughton fought through.
“I was confident in myself and I knew I would make the best of a bad situation,” he said, “and that’s exactly what I was able to do.”
Now, he’ll return to Bowling Green with a chance to improve on last season’s finish.
“It’s one of the few courses around here — Owensboro Country Club was a good test, it was fun and fast — but Bowling Green takes it to another level,” King added. “It gets a lot more firm out there, sometimes you hit shots and you can’t even hold the green. It’s that old-school country club style where long is bad and everything feeds from back to front. The Par-5s are harder at Bowling Green. You’ve just got to make sure you’re patient out there, hit to the middle of greens and two-putt.
“He’s really been driving the ball well here lately, and I think that’s a big key at Bowling Green. You’ve got to drive the ball well to come from the fairway when the greens are firm, and I think he can take advantage of it that way. His putting has improved over the last few weeks as well, so being able to two-putt with ease will come in handy.”
Although Broughton already doesn’t show too much emotion on the course, King added, he expects last year’s experience and Broughton’s work ethic to pay dividends down the stretch.
“He puts in a lot of work,” King added. “He really practices his strengths and weaknesses. One of the biggest weaknesses he has is chipping the ball, but I can definitely tell that his chipping around the green has gotten better. His decision making has always been strong, and he’ll put himself in position to make the best score possible. His ability to make birdies is really impressive; he’s been averaging three or four birdies the past few rounds.
“He’s already been there last year and been successful. I look for him to be successful again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.