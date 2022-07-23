Daviess County High School’s Grant Broughton shot a 70 to capture third place, and Ohio County finished with a team 311 to take second place at the season-opening Daviess County Invitational boys golf tournament Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Broughton, a sophomore, shot a 34 on the first nine holes and a 36 on the back nine, narrowly missing the chance to compete in a playoff for first place by one stroke.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with the way I played,” he said afterward. “I was hitting most of my clubs good.
“I was chipping, got up and down a few times. I left a few putts short today, so the putter’s definitely something I’ll be working on the next few days.”
More so than anything, however, Broughton was just happy to start the 2022-23, for which he has high hopes.
“We’ve got a lot of new players and a lot of hard workers on our team,” he said of the Panthers, who shot 334 as a team. “I’m excited to see how our team turns out.
“For me personally, I’d like to have a few wins. I’d like to make state again. For the team, I’d like to see everybody keep improving, and I think we will.”
Individually, Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds edged Marshall County’s David Morris in a playoff after both shot 69 in regulation.
Morris also helped Marshall County take the overall team title with a 299.
However, Ohio County finished only 12 strokes behind with a group that included Matthew Brown (74), Jacob Blackburn (77), Seth Moore (77) and Kellen Raymond (83).
“Really, we finished first as far as Region 2 goes,” said Eagles coach Jarod Amos. “Marshall County is a top-five, top-10 school, so I’m really pleased with how it went. We expect to be a regional contender, and I think we showed today that we’re there.
“We would’ve loved to have won, but we’re very proud of a second-place finish. I’m proud of my kids. Matthew Brown shot a 74 today to lead the team, so I’m super pleased.”
For Ohio County to keep the momentum rolling into the rest of the season, Amos added, the Eagles just have to stay focused.
“For us, it’s stay out of our own way and believe that we do belong at the top,” he said. “I think we’re there now. We play an older lineup — I have three seniors and two juniors in the top five — so they’ve had some battles and they understand that they’re expected to do well and to play under pressure. I’m really proud of them.”
Among other area teams, Daviess County shot 334 for fifth, with additional scores from Dawson Lamb (76), Grayson Powers (89) and Walker Ferguson (99).
Owensboro (338) was sixth, getting contributions from Cole Crews (81), Will Hume (83), Walker Gaddis (87) and Will Rickard (87).
Hancock County (348) placed eighth with scores from Dec Lewko (75), Conner Napier (87), Max Gray (92) and Kolby Keown (94).
Apollo (372) was 10th behind scoring from Trevor Cecil (79), Ethan Clements (91) and Mason Julian (100). Alex Bowlds and Caleb Poe each shot 102.
Owensboro Catholic (378) was paced by Houston Danzer (81), Noah Johnson (88), Luke Estes (100) and Tucker Ray (109).
Ohio County ‘B’ (389) got scores from Andrew Figg (92), Landon Reynolds (92), Shawn Cotton (98) and Isaac Lloyd (107).
Muhlenberg County (402) had scoring from Heath Embry (86), Luke Hardin (98), Dawson Hambrick (101) and Josh Randall (117).
Daviess County ‘B’ (410) saw production from Hunter Webb (97), Will Lamb (98), Collin Reynolds (103) and Tyler Payne (112).
Daviess County ‘C’ (458) had scoring from Dalton Ballard (104), Ethan McPherson (112), Jackson Komarek (114) and Andrew Pagan (128).
Individuals who also performed included Jax Malone (77), Sam Brown (83) and Jacob Shultz (94).
