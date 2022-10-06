Daviess County’s Grant Broughton finished at 11-over-par to tie for 33rd following the second and final round of the KHSAA State Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Broughton, who shot a 2-over 74 in Tuesday’s opening round, carded an 81 in the second round.
