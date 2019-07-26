Tyler Brown scored 18 points to lift Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning over Blue Streak 69-48 in a Men's Open game in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl on Thursday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Leading 26-20 at intermission, WCC outscored Blue Streak 25-16 in the third period to pull away.
Treon Hogg scored 12 and Corey Gardner added 11 for the winners.
Chris Campbell scored a game-high 20 for Blue Streak, which also got 10 points from Key Combs.
BLUE STREAK 8-12-16-12 -- 48
WIMSATT CO CLEANING 13-13-25-18 -- 69
Blue Streak (48) -- Campbell 20, Combs 10, Braxton 5, Gilbert 4, Johnson 4, Hobgood 3, Davis 2.
Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning (69) -- Brown 18, Hogg 12, Gardner 11, Deveaux 8, Morris 7, Christian 5, Currie 4, Douglas 2, Simmons 2.
MEN'S 35-AND-OVERAFFORDABLE AUTO SALES 39, WILLIAMS BARBER SHOP 29
Damian Brown scored 14 points to pace Affordable Auto Sales, which built a 23-15 halftime advantage.
Dewayne Rogers scored eight and Dale McGuire added seven for the winners.
Marshall Sanders led Williams Barber Shop with nine points, with Ed Carter adding six.
WILLIAMS BARBER SHOP 8-7-9-5 -- 29
AFFORDABLE AUTO SALES 14-9-13-3 -- 39
Williams Barber Shop (29) -- Sanders 9, Carter 6, Maddox 4, Sawyers 3, Swanagan 3, Adams 2, Miller 2.
Affordable Auto Sales (39) -- Brown 14, Rogers 8, McGuire 7, Green 4, Hall 2, West 2, Coomes 2.
JUNIOR VARSITYFLIGHT 69, OWENSBORO KINGS 31
Flight raced to a 23-5 lead and never looked back in a victory over the Owensboro Kings.
Davion Summers paced Flight with a game-best 19 points, with teammate Ji Webb adding 18. Braden Lovan tossed in 12 points and Brian Griffith added eight.
William Fountain scored eight points to lead the Kings, who also got seven points from Massan Payne.
FLIGHT 25-15-18-11 -- 69
OWENSBORO KINGS 3-4-11-3 - 21
Flight (69) -- Summers 19, Webb 18, Lovan 12, Griffith 8, Ward 4, Ogle 4, Lovell 2, Ferry 2.
Owensboro Kings (21) -- Fountain 8, Payne 7, Goodwin 2, Whitley 2, Brown 1, Floyd 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.