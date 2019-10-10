Apollo High School sophomore Macey Brown and Owensboro Catholic senior Emma Payne closed out their respective seasons at the Leachman/KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship on Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown, who was tied for 11th after shooting a 6-over par 78 in the first round, finished the tournament in a tie for 32nd -- shooting a 15-over 87 on Wednesday.
Payne, who made the day-one cut by one stroke, shot an identical 88 on Wednesday. She finished the tournament in a tie for 65th.
Boyd County senior Olivia Hensley captured the individual state championship by seven strokes with a 2-under par performance (69-73--142).
Rounding out the top five were Lexington Christian Academy senior Laney Frye (69-80--149); South Warren junior Faith Martin (78-74--152); McCracken County senior Jessica Stephens (77-76--153); and Shelby County junior Grace Clark (77-76--53).
Frye's contributions helped lead LCA to an overall team state championship, as well. Lexington Christian Academy finished at a 56-over 632 across both days -- winning the title by 28 strokes.
Other teams in the top five were South Warren (333-327--660); Marshall County (340-334--674); Sacred Heart (340-343--683); and Pulaski County (343-348--691).
Madisonville North Hopkins, which advanced out of the 2nd Region, finished eighth. Individual scoring was provided by Kaitlyn Zieba (T39th, 81-87--168); Rachel Carver (T76th, 94-86--180); Karra Tucker (80th, 89-93--182); Kat Weir (T85th, 96-90--188).
