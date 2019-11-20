MURRAY -- Tevin Brown had 18 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers beat Southern Illinois 79-66 on Tuesday night.
Anthony Smith added 14 points for the Racers.
Aaron Cook had 16 points for the Salukis (2-4), who have lost four consecutive games.
Murray State (3-1) plays La Salle on Monday. Southern Illinois plays NC Central at home next Tuesday.
Eastern Kent. 99, Alice Lloyd Col. 63
RICHMOND -- Ty Taylor had 18 points as Eastern Kentucky easily defeated NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College.
Lachlan Anderson turned in a 3-point play nine minutes in to give the Colonels an 11-point lead and his dunk with 4:245 left made it a 20-point margin. By intermission Eastern Kentucky was up 49-22.
Anderson finished with 16 points for the Colonels (3-2), while Tre King chipped in 15.
