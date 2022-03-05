EVANSVILLE, Ind. — No. 22 Murray State came ready to play Friday night.
KJ Williams and Tevin Brown combined for 55 points, and the Racers ran past Southeast Missouri State for an 88-74 victory in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals in front of a raucous crowd that made the Ford Center feel very much like the CFSB Center in Murray.
With the victory, the Racers advance to Saturday’s conference title game slated for 7:30 p.m.
“We told our guys — we’re up front with them and we don’t sugarcoat things — that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in tomorrow night’s game,” MSU coach Matt McMahon said. “That’s why these two guys (Brown and Williams) came to Murray State. This is why you put in all the work year-round — to have an opportunity like this to play in a great environment and try to win a championship.”
The Racers (29-2), who won their 19th consecutive game, jumped out to a 17-1 lead behind nine points from Williams in the first four minutes and never looked back. Murray State shot 65.5% from the field before halftime, and Brown and Williams totaled 38 points on the way to a 51-31 advantage at intermission.
MSU took its largest lead of the game on a layup by DJ Burns that put the Racers up 71-44 with 9:59 remaining.
A turnaround jump shot by SEMO’s Manny Patterson at 3:38 sparked a 15-2 run, but the Redhawks (14-18) couldn’t get any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“We came in here and did what we needed to do,” McMahon said. “We got our win and we’re moving on to the championship game.
“I think our players know what the issues were there down the stretch, but that’s the beauty of building a 25-point lead. We were able to rest some guys, we were able to drain the clock so we didn’t have to wear our guys down and they’ll be ready to go tomorrow night.”
Williams finished with a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, while converting 5-of-7 foul shots.
Brown posted 26 points and six rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor, 3-of-7 from long range and 5-of-8 at the free-throw line.
“They were incredible,” McMahon said of the duo. “You could tell they’ve played in this building before in big games.
“We were able to execute really well offensively, and these two really carried the load on that end of the floor in the first half.”
Justice Hill chipped in 10 points and dished five assists for Murray State, which finished with a 53.6% shooting clip from the floor while making 8-of-20 3-pointers (40%) and 20-of-30 free throws (66.7%) with 13 turnovers.
DQ Nicholas scored 20 points off the bench for SEMO, and Eric Reed Jr. added 12 points. The Redhawks shot 41.8% from the floor, sank 8-of-26 shots from distance (30.8%), and made 20-of-29 foul shots (69%) with nine turnovers.
Brown credited Friday’s victory to the work the Racers have been putting in behind the scenes.
“I feel like the way we prepared this week, getting up game shots and going through everything at game speed throughout the week really helped with that,” he said.
And, he added, the fervent Murray State contingent in Evansville didn’t hurt, either.
“It’s a home game, that’s what it feels like,” Brown said. “As soon as we walk out there and see all the fans, it’s just like being at home for us.”
