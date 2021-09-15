Apollo High School’s Macey Brown shot a two-day 76 to win her third consecutive City-County golf title Tuesday at The Country Club of Owensboro.
DC’s Holly Holton took second with an 80, leading the Lady Panthers (347) to a team victory
Apollo’s Claire Elyse Reynolds was third with an 82.
Owensboro Catholic (420) was second, while Owensboro (459) finished third.
On the boys’ side, Jakob Wellman shot a 68 to earn medalist honors, guiding Catholic (316) to a runner-up placement.
Braden Whistle paced first-place Daviess County (315) with a 75, finishing second individually.
Owensboro (374) finished third, Apollo (391) was fourth, and Whitesville Trinity (406) took fifth.
BOYS’ SOCCERAPOLLO 5, WARREN EAST 4
Harrison Bowman scored four goals and added an assist in the Eagles’ win at home.
Terance Twihenya added a goal and an assist for Apollo (7-4), which also got assists from Ko Htoo and Micah Greene.
VOLLEYBALL
TRINITY SWEEPS BUTLER COUNTY
Cassidy Morris recorded 17 kills, four digs and an ace in Whitesville Trinity’s 25-10, 25-14, 25-20 win in Morgantown.
Hannah Nash added 10 kills and three digs for the Lady Raiders (14-4), while Josie Aull posted 35 assists, two digs and an ace.
Other top contributors included Bailey Millay (eight digs), Abby Payne (eight digs, three aces), Georgia Howard (nine digs, six kills), Taylor Pedley (15 digs, two aces), Kenzie McDowell (three kills, one block, one assist, one dig) and Corli Mills (one kill, one dig).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.