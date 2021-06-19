Owensboro’s Macey Brown fired a 2-under-par 70 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division of the Worth Insurance/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event on Friday at Madisonville Country Club.
Other female division winners included Owensboro’s Hannah Robbins (49, 13-15, 9 holes); Henderson’s Ainsley Dalton (51, 11-12, 9 holes); Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (27, 9-10, 6 holes); and Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos (13, 8-under, 3 holes).
Calhoun’s Harrison Sallee shot a 76 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division, while other male victors were Hanson’s Paul Harris (81, 13-15, 18 holes); Madisonville’s Cade McCully (43, 13-15, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (45, 11-12, 9 holes); Evan Dalton (27, 9-10, 6 holes) and Hopkinsville’s Will Nahlik (14, 8-under, 3 holes).
