Josh Mballa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu added 18 points with seven assists to lead Buffalo to a 77-67 win over Western Kentucky on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Maceo Jack finished with 14 points for Buffalo (5-3), which shot 45.6% from the field and made a blistering 13-of-33 attempts from 3-point range (39.4%).
Buffalo claimed a 42-28 rebounding advantage, leading to a 13-4 edge in second-chance points.
Point guard Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers (5-4) with 18 points, with Jairus Hamilton and Camron Justice adding 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Jamarion Sharp hauled in a team-high eight rebounds for WKU, which shot 46.7% from the floor but made only 3-of-17 from distance (17.6%).
WKU plays again when it takes on Ole Miss at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.