The first night of the Bull Bash’s return to the Owensboro Sportscenter was full of bucking bulls, competing cowboys and cheering fans Friday evening, and show promoters couldn’t be happier to be back in business.
“We’re just getting cranked up again because of COVID,” said Tom Bougus of Backwoods Entertainment, which operates out of North Carolina. “We’ve been down for two years. We tried to come back early, but people just weren’t ready to come out. We just finished a few of our Monster Truck shows. This is our first Bull Bash back, and things seem to be going well here.”
Hundreds of spectators watched as riders tried their hand at staying on a bull for eight seconds on the dirt-covered arena floor — with 19-year-old Kentucky native Cody McElroy, one of the top up-and-coming prospects in the sport, achieving the feat and earning the crowd’s approval along the way.
There were also entertainment segments and skits from the show’s emcees, as well as merchandise giveaways to the crowd throughout the evening.
As evidenced by a poll taken during the show, however, more fans were there to see the bulls win than anything else.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen with riders until it happens,” Bougus said. “Tonight, we’ve got a little over 20 riders, which we’re happy with on a Friday, and we should have even more tomorrow. That’s the main hurdle: Getting riders to come in here.
“Believe it or not, in Kentucky, there’s not too many professional bull riders. Looking at the roster, we’ve got riders coming in from all over. One guy’s even from New York. So we’re real happy with the turnout.”
Some riders took tough tumbles off of their bulls and others left with only slight limps, but their objective all night was to please the audience. Returning to Owensboro was a no-brainer in that department, Bougus added.
“Our first couple of years here were successful and we know the market, so we felt like it was time to test the waters again,” he said. “We did well the first couple of years, we didn’t do so well in the third year, and then we stayed out for two years. Here we are again.
“It’s a popular show. That’s what brings us back. If we’re going to take a chance on a building, we’ll go to one that we know will be good.”
For each eight-second ride, a pair of judges graded the performances as part of the event sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association.
“It’s just professional bull riding,” Bougus added. “It’s the best part of the rodeo, number one.
“Number two, there’s not a bad seat in the house. It’s perfect for what we’re doing. You’re on top of the action, and that makes it even more exciting. People can get a seat on one end and see the action, or they can get a seat on the other end to see the bulls going on and coming off the floor.
“We’re just excited to be back and going again.”
Saturday’s show is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start, with doors opening at 6. Tickets are available on owensborotickets.com or at the Sportscenter box office, with parking available for $5.
