Professional bull riding returns to Owensboro for a pair of shows at the Sportscenter this weekend as Bull Bash X takes center stage.
Dubbed “the war on the floor” by event promoters, Bull Bash X will feature shows Friday night and Saturday night. Both are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. starts.
A full championship slate will be contested both evenings, as professional riders attempt the eight-second feat atop 2,000-plus-pound bulls.
Tickets for adults are $22, with tickets for children (12 and under) available for $12. Spectators can purchase VIP reserved seating tickets for $32. All tickets are available at owensborotickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter box offices or by calling 270-297-9932.
Parking in the Sportscenter lot will be available for $5. Advance purchases can be made online, or cash only on the day of the show.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Sportscenter will offer full concessions, including alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older (valid ID required).
This year’s shows will not include the portion that, three years ago, garnered national attention as spectators participated in Cowboy Pinball — a game in which, after signing waivers, they stand in a circle on the floor and attempt to snatch $100 off of the bull’s back as it races by. A video from the 2019 event shows two contestants being thrown into the air by a bull, resulting in one being transported to the hospital.
