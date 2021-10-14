When the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats march into Athens this Saturday, they’ll do so with an upset on their minds.
Despite hitting the road to take on the nation’s top-ranked team in Georgia, which features a defense earning acclaim as one of college football’s best-ever units, UK doesn’t appear intimidated by the task at hand.
Part of that confidence stems from the Cats’ unblemished 6-0 record and 4-0 mark against Southeastern Conference opponents. Another key aspect to the Cats’ self-belief is just how dominant they were in last week’s 42-21 win over LSU.
Those are great achievements, of course, but what should give Kentucky players and coaches the most conviction this week? Even though Georgia sports an all-time great defense, the Cats aren’t too far behind.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 in SEC) have surrendered just 33 points this year — good for 5.5 points per game — and limit opponents to only 201.2 yards per outing. It’s extremely impressive, to say the least.
Though UK’s defensive prowess isn’t quite as prolific, the Cats have the ability to put clamps on their opponents, as well.
By contrast, Kentucky holds opponents to 305 yards (17th in the nation) and 17.5 points per game (19th), which are both tremendous marks despite a lack of quarterback pressure and forced turnovers. The Cats have only tallied 13 sacks — four coming against LSU — for 66th in the NCAA, along with a minus-8 turnover margin (126th).
To offset those deficiencies, Kentucky gives up just 4.61 yards per play (tied for 14th), and they surrender only 111.2 rushing yards per contest to opponents — two key focuses for UK as it prepares for Georgia.
“Up front, they are just so physical,” Cats defensive coordinator Brad White said of the Bulldogs, who score nearly 40 points per game. “We know that, playing every year. Their front is big. They really try to move you off the line of scrimmage. Their backs are big, physical, downhill runners. They’re hard to tackle.
“They can stress you at a lot of different levels, but it starts up front. It starts with running the ball. They rushed for over five yards a carry last year.”
Unfortunately for the Cats, they’ll have to do it without injured defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, who’s expected to miss the season after recording two sacks against LSU.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t taking anything for granted, though.
“They have a lot of different looks,” he remarked about UK’s defense during Wednesday’s weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “They change up their coverages. ... They’re really good at disguising.”
That much was evident in Saturday’s win against LSU, in which Josh Paschal, Oxendine and others wreaked havoc on LSU quarterback Max Johnson.
Clearly, UK has all the pieces for a successful defense. In fact, the Cats have already done the legwork. What they need now is simple: Quarterback pressure and turnovers. Often, the two go hand in hand, and nothing would create a bigger advantage for UK than to rack up sacks and create takeaways against the Bulldogs.
After all, the Cats are the clear underdog Saturday, but how do underdogs overcome the odds? By doing the unexpected.
“When the play presents itself, the guys have to make it,” White said. “At the end of the day, if it’s a tipped ball, an overthrown ball, you have to be able to adjust in the air and make a play. We’ve got to make some game-changing turnovers in big, crucial moments. We’ve got to continue to try to come up with stops.”
The Kentucky defense has shown tremendous promise, but the Cats will have to play better than ever before in order to escape Georgia with a win. With this year’s group, that task might seem improbable, but it’s far from impossible.
