Butler County jumped out to an early lead and never let Daviess County climb completely back into contention, as the Bears claimed a 63-49 boys high school basketball victory over the Panthers on Tuesday night at DCHS’s Luther Beatley Court.
Hot shooting and an opportunistic defense helped Butler County (3-0) pull ahead for an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter — setting the tone for much of the contest.
“I thought that they got off to a really good start,” DC coach Neil Hayden said of the Bears. “They moved the ball really well, made some shots, and I thought that led to some pretty good energy and play on their part.
“We tried to get things going. It felt like we did — we responded a little bit better in the second half — but we got down to too big of a deficit at the beginning of the game. We were fighting the rest of the game.”
Consecutive buckets by Devonte McCampbell pulled DC (1-2) to within 21-11 early in the second period, but the Bears regrouped to establish a 31-16 advantage at intermission.
Lawson Rice, who scored a game-high 15 points to lead Butler County, knocked down a pull-up midrange jumper and, moments later, drilled a 3-pointer that presented the Bears a 20-point lead. McCampbell made two free throws to bring DC within 45-27 at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers didn’t wither, though.
Eighth-grader Jonathan Moss made a jump shot with 1:51 remaining that sparked a 10-1 run — with Moss’s 3-pointer drawing DC to within 57-49 with 37.5 seconds left to play.
However, the Panthers’ attempt to foul and extend the game at the free-throw line resulted in an intentional foul, which gave the Bears two free throws and possession of the ball. Butler County made all six of its foul shots down the stretch to seal the victory.
“The guys kept playing, to their credit,” Hayden said. “But we just never got over that hump.”
Brody Hunt finished with 13 points for the Bears, while Solomon Flener and Jagger Henderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
McCampbell led the Panthers with 11 points, and Moss added 10.
DC returns to action Friday with a district tilt against Owensboro, and Hayden hopes Tuesday’s outing serves as a learning experience for his players.
“I hope we learn we have to take the first quarter seriously and get off to a better start,” he said. “That’s no disrespect to Butler County, but we’ve got to start better and figure out what our identity is, going forward.”
BUTLER COUNTY 18 13 14 18 — 63
DAVIESS COUNTY 4 12 11 22 — 49
Butler County (63) — Rice 15, Hunt 13, Flener 11, Henderson 10, I. Dockery 9, B. Dockery 3, Phelps 2.
Daviess County (49) — McCampbell 11, Moss 10, Tomes 9, Burch 6, Payne 6, Dees 5, Oberst 2.
