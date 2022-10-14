At this point in the high school football season, the importance of bye weeks can’t be emphasized enough.
Some teams have already gone through their idle weeks, while others might be coming off of a bye or taking this Friday off to recoup and prepare for the final few weeks of the regular season. Regardless of when it happens, most players and coaches — even if they’d rather be playing in a competitive setting — are thankful for the time off.
It’s a time to relax and destress, at least in a competitive sense, while recharging batteries for the remainder of the season. That doesn’t mean teams aren’t working, but it at least provides a brief reprieve from performing on Friday nights.
It’s a necessary break because, afterward, it’s full steam ahead to the end of the year.
Whether it’s a team seeking a strong close to build some momentum into the playoffs or if it’s a program that regularly makes deep postseason runs, simply having the time off to get back to practice, shore up areas that need fixing or heal up injured players — or even a combination of all three — is priceless.
In the past, having a Friday night off would let coaches or players go out and scout future opponents, but with the rise of social media, game tape is readily available. Instead, now the time off can be spent resting, enjoying time with family or — for the true football fans — having a stress-free evening out at a game in the community.
By rule, KHSAA teams have to play 10 games in 11 weeks, meaning their bye week can fall at just about anytime. Usually, though, those dates aren’t until midway or even in the latter half of the schedule. That way, squads can head into their idle weeks knowing exactly what they need to work on for when they return to the gridiron. It’s often a chance to review where the team stands, what’s been working, what’s been lacking and where they need to go from there.
In a way, it almost serves as a second review period for the year. The first few games of the season are typically nondistrict matchups scheduled to test a team’s mettle before getting into the bulk of district competition. Then, having a bye later allows for a little deeper dive into preparations and strategies for the remainder of the campaign.
It doesn’t always work out that way, of course, but it’s a crucial time, nonetheless.
Within the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area, teams that already went through their bye weeks earlier in the season include Apollo, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County.
Daviess County and Owensboro both return to action Friday after being idle last week.
And Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County and McLean County are all off this week.
With only a few weeks left in the year, the rest of October will be a race to the finish. Not only is the time off important to getting ready for that, but it’s also one of the only breaks that those squads that venture deep into the playoffs will get.
Some teams play so much further into the playoffs that it’s much like a second season all together.
No matter where your team stands or how it’s shaping up, the bye week is a crucial time off to either reassess or rest.
After that, there’s no more time off until the helmets and pads are taken off for good at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.