Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

College football

Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Hancock County/Ohio County/Owensboro vs. Breckinridge County, Breckinridge Golf Course, 4 p.m.

University Heights/Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Christian County, 6:15 p.m.

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.

High school cross country

Apollo at Gibson Southern (Ind.) Invitational, Fort Branch, 4:30 p.m.

High school volleyball

Hopkinsville at Daviess County, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Frederick Fraize, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville Mater Dei at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

College football

UCLA at Cincinnati, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota, FS1, 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta A España: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 4:30 p.m.

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

High school football

Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (noon), MLB, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami, MLB, 6 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.

NFL

Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, NFL, 6 p.m.

Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco, NFL, 6 p.m.

Rowing

FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia, FS1, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Atlanta, CBS Sports Nerwork, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

College football

Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6:30 p.m.

