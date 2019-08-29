Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
College football
Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Hancock County/Ohio County/Owensboro vs. Breckinridge County, Breckinridge Golf Course, 4 p.m.
University Heights/Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Christian County, 6:15 p.m.
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
High school cross country
Apollo at Gibson Southern (Ind.) Invitational, Fort Branch, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Hopkinsville at Daviess County, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Frederick Fraize, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville Mater Dei at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
College football
UCLA at Cincinnati, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Minnesota, FS1, 8 p.m.
Utah at BYU, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta A España: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 4:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
High school football
Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (noon), MLB, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami, MLB, 6 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, NFL, 6 p.m.
Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco, NFL, 6 p.m.
Rowing
FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia, FS1, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Atlanta, CBS Sports Nerwork, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
College football
Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6:30 p.m.
