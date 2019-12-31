Local sports
College football
Belk Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.:
• Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Hancock County at Springs Valley (Ind.), 11 a.m.
On television
College Basketball (men's)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, ACCN, 3 p.m.
The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, ACCN, 5 p.m.
Rider at Wisconsin, BTN, 6 p.m.
Butler at St. John's, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College Basketball (women's)
Nebraska at Michigan State, BTN, noon.
Indiana at Rutgers, BTN, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, BTN, 4 p.m.
College Football
The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 11 a.m.
The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, El Paso, Texas, CBS, 1 p.m.
The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN, 2:45 p.m.
The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
High School Football
Under Armour All-America Game: Skills Challenge, Orlando, Fla. (taped), ESPN2, 10 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN, noon.
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL Championships: Six Championship MMA Bouts, New York, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Denver at Houston, NBATV, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
NY Rangers at Edmonton, NHLN, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
College football
Belk Bowl: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, WKTG-FM, 93.9, 11 a.m.
