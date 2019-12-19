Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County at Beech Holiday Tournament
McLean County vs. Frederick Fraize at Whitesville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Daviess County vs. Hancock County at Ohio County, 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Brescia at Indiana Southeast, 6:30 p.m.
Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Indiana Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Wofford at Duke, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall, FS1, 6 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Colorado, PAC-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina State at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
UCLA at Georgia, SEC Network, 10 a.m.
Chattanooga at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Duke at South Carolina, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Wisconsin, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Minnesota, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NBA G-League
Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Canton, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Delaware, Las Vegas, NBATV, 2:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Iowa, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Austin vs. College Park, Las Vegas, NBATV, 8 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NY Islanders at Boston, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
The World Tennis Championship: Men's Quarterfinals and Women's Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 7 a.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.