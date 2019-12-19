Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Muhlenberg County at Beech Holiday Tournament

McLean County vs. Frederick Fraize at Whitesville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Daviess County vs. Hancock County at Ohio County, 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Brescia at Indiana Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Brescia at Indiana Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Wofford at Duke, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Seton Hall, FS1, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Colorado, PAC-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

UCLA at Georgia, SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Chattanooga at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Duke at South Carolina, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Wisconsin, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Minnesota, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia, Golf, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.

Houston at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NBA G-League

Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Canton, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Delaware, Las Vegas, NBATV, 2:30 p.m.

Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Iowa, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Winter Showcase: Austin vs. College Park, Las Vegas, NBATV, 8 p.m.

Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NY Islanders at Boston, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

The World Tennis Championship: Men's Quarterfinals and Women's Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 7 a.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Trevecca Nazarene at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

