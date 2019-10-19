Local sports
College football
Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.
Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m.
High school cross country
Meet of Champions, Lexington
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan., NBC, 2 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross: From Las Vegas, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
College football
Clemson at Louisville, ABC, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.
Kent State at Ohio, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Florida at South Carolina, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Iowa, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Houston at Connecticut, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, Fox, 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech, FS1, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, SEC, 11 a.m.
Oregon at Washington, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi State, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
South Florida at Navy, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Temple at SMU, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State, Fox, 3 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN, 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Boise State at BYU, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
Nevada at Utah State, ESPNU, 9:15 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Illinois at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: Open de France, third round, Paris, Golf, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, Richmond, Va., Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, Jeju Island, South Korea, Golf, 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round, Shanghai, Golf, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
EPGA Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), FS1, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: England vs. Australia, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 2 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. France, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: West Ham at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Augsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Western Conference First Round, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
MLS Playoff: Portland at Real Salt Lake, Western Conference First Round, ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNews, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
On radio
College football
Clemson at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 11 a.m.
Ohio Dominican at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, WPMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5 p.m.
