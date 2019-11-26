Local sports

Men's college basketball

Bethel at Brescia, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Cancún Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Cancún, Mexico, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.

Cancún Challenge: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, Cancún, Mexico, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Colorado, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College football

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Pepperdine at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NBA

LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.