Local sports
Men's college basketball
Bethel at Brescia, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Cancún Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Cancún, Mexico, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Central Michigan at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.
Cancún Challenge: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, Cancún, Mexico, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Colorado, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
College football
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Pepperdine at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.