Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Sacred Heart at Owensboro Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
On television
AHL hockey
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start, Holmenkollen, Norway (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
College basketball (Men's)
Michigan State at Purdue, CBS, 11 a.m.
Wichita State at Connecticut, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, BTN, noon
Memphis at South Florida 4:30 p.m., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon State, FS1, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Syracuse at Miami, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Michigan, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
St. John's at DePaul, FS1, noon
Georgia at Tennessee, SEC Network, noon
Virginia at Boston College, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, PAC-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network, 2 p.m.
North Carolina State at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona State, PAC-12 Network, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
Stanford at California, PAC-12 Network, 7 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women's)
Boise State at UCLA, PAC-12 Network, 5 p.m.
Cross-country skiing
FIS World Cup: Men's and Women's Team Sprint, Dresden, Germany (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Monday)
Golf
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 3 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Honolulu, Golf, 5 p.m.
NBA G-League
Toronto Raptors 905 vs. College Park Skyhawks, NBATV, 1 p.m.
NFL
AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Kansas City, CBS, 2:05 p.m.
NFC Divisional Round: Seattle at Green Bay, FOX, 5:40 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at Florida, NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Chicago Invitational, Chicago, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Leinster vs. Lyon (taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: SPAL at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, NBXSN, 10:25 a.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 10 Finals; Auckland-WTA Final; Adelaide-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: The Auckland Open, Final, Auckland, New Zealand, Tennis, 7 a.m.
WTA: The Brisbane International, Final, Brisbane, Australia, Tennis, 8:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.
