Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
State tournament quarterfinal at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green:
• Daviess County vs. Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.
College football
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
State tournament quarterfinal at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green:
• Daviess County vs. Greenwood, 5 p.m.
High school cross country
Regional Championship Meet at Marshall County High School
Regional Championship Meet at Bowling Green High School
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Shawnee State, 1 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Martinsville, Va., CNBC, 8 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va., FS1, 9 a.m.
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session #3, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNEWS, 9:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va., FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNEWS, 12:55 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Main Event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, Reading, Pa., Showtime, 8 p.m.
College football
Oklahoma at Kansas State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.
San Jose State at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Appalachian State at South Alabama, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Texas at Texas Christian, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Florida International at Middle Tennessee State, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
South Florida at East Carolina, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Central Florida at Temple, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, FS1, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Fresno State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
California at Utah, FS1, 9 p.m.
Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
San Diego State at UNLV, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C. (taped), NBC. 3:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, third round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Busan, South Korea, Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, Tokyo, Golf, 9:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA
Miami at Milwaukee, NBA, 4 p.m.
Boston at New York, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Phoenix, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
The Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 3 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal , Yokohama, Japan (replay), NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Brighton, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen. FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Brazil vs. Canada, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Ecuador vs. Australia, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Semifinals, Tennis, 6 a.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Macon, Ga., Tennis, 11:30 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Singles Final, Zhuai, China, Tennis, midnight (Sunday)
On radio
College football
Western Kentucky at Marshall, IMG Hilltopper Network, 1:30 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.
