Girls' high school soccer
9th District Tournament, Owensboro Catholic High School
• Daviess County vs. Apollo, 6 p.m.
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro, 7:45 p.m.
On television
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 3, MLB, noon.
N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 4, TBS, 2 p.m.
TBS -- N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at Washington, Game 4, TBS, 5:40 p.m.
A.L. Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 3, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NBA basketball
Preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA -- Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, NBA, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
NFL football
Cleveland at San Francisco, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS, 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday).
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
