On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Drydene 400, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
College field hockey (women's)
Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.
College soccer (men's)
Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 10 a.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN, 12:30 p.m.
College soccer (women's)
Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
College volleyball (women's)
Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPNU, noon.
Florida at Kentucky, SEC, noon.
Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Open de España, final round, Madrid, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, Irving, Texas, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, Las Vegas, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.
Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend: From Lexington, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse (men's)
MLL: Denver vs. Chesapeake, Denver, ESPN2, noon.
Men's college basketball
Kentucky Pro Day, SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.
MLB baseball
N.L. Division Series, Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at Washington, Game 3, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA basketball
Preseason: Shanghai vs. LA Clippers, Honolulu, NBA, 6 p.m.
NFL football
Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tennessee, NY Jets at Philadelphia, Baltimore at Pittsburgh, New England at Washington, Jacksonville at Carolina, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Minnesota at NY Giants, Atlanta at Houston, Chicago vs. Oakland (London), FOX, noon.
Denver at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby (men's)
World Cup 2019: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m.
Rugby (women's)
Women's World Rugby Sevens Series (same-day tape), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, Tokyo, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 5:25 p.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 6:20 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Manchester City, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Arsenal, CNBC, 8 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Frankfurt, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
MLS: San Jose at Portland, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Soccer (women's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Chicago, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The China Open, Singles Final, TENNIS, 3:30 a.m.; 6:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 p.m.; 5:30 a.m. (taped)
Track and field
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 10, Doha, Qatar, NBC, 11 a.m.
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 10, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA basketball
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 3, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
