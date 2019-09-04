Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Apollo at Henderson County, 4 p.m.
On television
College volleyball (Women's)
Minnesota at Texas, FS1, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Florida, SEC, 7 p.m.
Golf
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla., Golf, 7:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
Major League Baseball
Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
