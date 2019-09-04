Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Apollo at Henderson County, 4 p.m.

On television

College volleyball (Women's)

Minnesota at Texas, FS1, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Florida, SEC, 7 p.m.

Golf

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla., Golf, 7:30 p.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Major League Baseball

Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

