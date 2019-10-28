Local sports

High school volleyball

3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School

• Ohio County vs. Apollo, 6 p.m.

• Breckinridge County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

On television

College golf

The East Lake Cup: First Round, DeKalb County, Ga., Golf, 2 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPn, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, Cariacica, Brazil. FS2, 2:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.

WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 s.m. (Tuesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

