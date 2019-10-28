Local sports
High school volleyball
3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School
• Ohio County vs. Apollo, 6 p.m.
• Breckinridge County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College golf
The East Lake Cup: First Round, DeKalb County, Ga., Golf, 2 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPn, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, Cariacica, Brazil. FS2, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.
WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 s.m. (Tuesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
