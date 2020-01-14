Local sports
High school bowling
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo (Diamond Lanes South), 4:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, ACC, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Florida State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tenessee at Georgia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC, 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
SMU at Houston, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Wichita State at Temple, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, First Round, Singapore, Golf, 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 11 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
High school football
U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas, ESPNU, noon.
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 2 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at South Carolina, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5:30 p.m.
