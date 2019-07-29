On television

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 6: From Peru, ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

Day 6: From Peru, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Day 6: From Peru, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Poker

U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN, 8 p.m.

U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Springfield at New York, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

