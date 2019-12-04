On television
College basketball (Men's)
Pennsylvania at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Massachusetts, CBS Sports, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Xavier, FS2, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Purdue, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Nebraska at Georgia Tech, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Notre Dame at Maryland, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, FS2, 8 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Wisconsin at North Carolina State, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Wake Forest at Penn State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Ohio State at North Carolina, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
California at San Francisco, CBS Sports, 10 p.m.
Utah State at San Jose State, ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Duke at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Clemson at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, noon.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, First Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
LA Lakers at Utah, NBA, 8 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, NBCSN, 1:25 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.